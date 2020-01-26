Aberdeen careers fair could be ticket to success

A careers fair is promising job-hunters the opportunity to meet employers face-to-face.

The Aberdeen Careers Fair will offer candidates from all backgrounds, experience and education levels the opportunity to speak to local companies directly about job opportunities.

The UK careers fair provides a networking platform for both candidates and employers in more than 50 locations throughout the UK.

A wide variety of organisations are scheduled to attend the event, with a range of job roles being offered to applicants.

While online applications can be time-consuming, this career expo will allow individuals to skip this process and speak directly to the organisation on the day.

This is to ensure individuals will be a good fit for the company.

The recruitment event will be held at Pittodrie Stadium on Thursday February 6 at 10am-2pm.

You must be at least 16 years old to attend.

No pre-registration is required, but those who are interested can request further information online here or email info@ukcareersfair.com