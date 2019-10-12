Career inspiration for north-east pupils at P&J Live event

North-east school pupils can get some career inspiration at a major event in Aberdeen next month.

Youngsters are being invited to meet employers, training providers and college and universities representatives at the Skills Scotland show at P&J Live on November 11 and 12.

The conference will give children from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire the chance to hear about careers, courses and apprenticeships and understand options open to them.

These may include higher education or a work role through routes like apprenticeships.

There will also be early evening sessions for parents, carers and teachers to find out about opportunities available to young people.

Entry is free and it is open from 5 to 7pm on November 11 and from 9.30am to 3pm on November 12. Visit tinyurl.com/skillsscotlandaberdeen for details.