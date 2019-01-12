Energy career workshop for north-east pupils

Secondary pupils across the north-east are to attend a career workshop next week on the energy industry.

Heroes of Tomorrow, taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, is an event exposing S1 and S2 students to potential career paths.

It is being run by TechFest in collaboration with the Science Museum, London, and energy firm Equinor and will show how STEM subjects are used in the sector.

Confidence and public speaking skills will also be boosted as the pupils will present to their peers on science and mathematical topics.

Hedda Felin, senior vice president, UK and Ireland Offshore, at Equinor, said: “The energy industry depends on advances in science, technology, and engineering. Investing in the next generation of scientists and engineers is key to providing energy in a sustainable way. We are proud to inspire students to improve the world in which we live through this event.”