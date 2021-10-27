News / Local Career criminal locked up for dealing heroin By James Mulholland 27/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 27/10/2021, 6:05 pm Fraserburgh drug dealer Colin Yeats A man who has acquired more than 40 convictions during his life of crime has been sent to jail for more than six years for dealing heroin. Colin Yeats, 39, was arrested at his home in Fraserburgh’s Charlotte Street after police found quantities of the drug there. The High Court in Edinburgh heard how officers swooped on the address after receiving intelligence that Yeats and another man called Paul Crawford were involved in the narcotics trade. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe