Aberdeen care worker accused of putting resident at risk

A city care worker has been accused of putting a care home resident at risk of harm and lying about it.

Karen Stewart was working for Archway Respite Care and Housing, which is based on Westburn Road in Aberdeen, when allegations were made about her conduct and reported to the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The SSSC has not said which time period the allegations relate to, though Ms Stewart has not worked at the home since June 2018.

According to a new SSSC report, Ms Stewart is alleged to have “behaved inappropriately at work by placing a resident at risk of harm by failing to follow correct procedures.”

The report added that Ms Stewart is also accused of being “dishonest about that failure”.

“It is alleged that your actions impair your fitness to practise because of your misconduct,” the report said.

Ms Stewart has not yet had an opportunity to say if she accepts or denies the allegations.

A three-day SSSC fitness to practise hearing is to take place at the SSSC’s base in Dundee, starting on March 11.

According to the report, if the allegations are proved, Ms Stewart would have failed to comply with up to 11 parts of the SSSC’s code of practice for social service workers.

The panel will decide if the allegations are proved and, if so, if that means if Ms Stewart’s fitness to practise is impaired.

It could also impose sanctions such as a warning, working restrictions, suspension or removal from the register.

The SSSC report said: “The final allegation, findings in fact, decision on impairment, decision on sanction and reasons will usually be published within 14 days after the last day of the hearing.”

An Archway spokeswoman said: “We are aware of SSSC proceedings relating to a former employee and we can confirm that this person has not been employed by Archway since June 2018 and cannot comment on matters relating to former staff members.”

The Evening Express could not reach Ms Stewart for comment.