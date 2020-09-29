Care takeover to create around 50 new jobs in north-east

Around 50 new jobs are set to be created in the north-east as part of a care firm takeover deal.

UK-based home care innovator Cera Care has announced the acquisition of Mears Care Scotland.

As a result of the move, Cera Care, which describes itself as a technology-enabled home care provider using digital and data analytics to improve elderly care services, will also be creating 500 new jobs across Scotland, including approximately 50 roles specific to Ellon.

The majority of the jobs created will be for care roles at facility based on The Square in the Aberdeenshire town.

Ranpreet Grewal, finance director at Cera Care, said: “The first half of this year has reaffirmed how vital social care is across the UK as a whole. Ultimately, we want to provide as many people as possible with access to our technology.

“This deal means we are able to create hundreds of roles across Scotland to help put people back to work, provide best in class support to the country’s elderly community and further support on the NHS during a time of unpresented pressure.

“We had set ourselves the aim of establishing a national footprint in Scotland earlier this year, and this acquisition marks a huge achievement for everyone at Cera Care. The infrastructure and talent we have been able to bring in as a result of this deal provides us with an ideal platform from which to continue our growth in Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

As part of the 500 new jobs, roles will also be created in Dunoon, Coatbridge, East Kilbride, Prestwick, Perth, Glasgow, Alloa, Stirling, Clackmannanshire, Bathgate, Dalkeith and North Berwick.

Across the rest of the UK, Cera Care is encouraging applications for its open roles, with the majority of positions to be filled across the follow regions: London, King’s Lynn, Norwich, Stowmarket, Peterborough, Derbyshire, Old Stratford, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire, Cumbria, Lancashire, Wiltshire, Essex, Kent, and Abercynon.

The acquisition deal will see Mears Groups domiciliary care arm in Scotland integrated into Cera Care with immediate effect.

The 500 new roles in Scotland are part of a wider drive to recruit 10,000 new staff across its entire U.K business. In the first half of this year, the company provided almost two million in-home care visits across its users.