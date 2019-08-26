Aberdeen care staff ‘second to none’

The users of an Aberdeen housing service have praised staff to inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visited Bon Accord Care West housing support service on June 7 and have now published their report.

They rated the service “very good” for care, support, management and leadership – the second best of six possible ratings.

The report said: “During our inspection we spoke directly with 21 people and all of them were very satisfied with the support in the complexes, commenting on the good carers and the level of activities organised.”

One service user told inspectors: “The care staff are second to none, just fantastic.”

Another said: “Any request for help is dealt with promptly.

“The staff are all very approachable.”