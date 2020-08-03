Care provider told to improve activity offering at Aberdeen sheltered housing complex

An Aberdeen sheltered housing complex has been urged to improve its activities offering to help residents stay active.

Craigielea Gardens in Peterculter was the subject of a visit from the Care Inspectorate earlier this year, and the findings of the inspection have been published.

The facility, which is operated by Bon Accord Care, was assessed on quality of care and support and quality of staffing – both of which were graded as adequate.

Inspectors found tenants were happy with the support workers, and praised the support plans in place for residents.

The quality of food was also praised, with lunch described as “the key social part of the day”.

However, concerns were raised over a lack of activities for residents.

The inspection report stated: “Craigielea reduced the chance of people getting the most out of their life because key areas of their performance needs to improve. At the time of inspection there was a new management team and we had positive discussions with them and some areas for development had already been put in place.

“One of the concerns that a lot of people mentioned to us was a lack of activities. There were unused sitting rooms that could be utilised and staff need to think more about individual, small groups and regular large groups to keep people active and interested in a range of activities.”

In making recommendations for improvement, the Care Inspectorate said tenants should be enabled to be as independent and active as possible.

Inspectors also recommended daily walks around the building and maintenance and safety checks to ensure the building is secure.