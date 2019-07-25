Care inspectors praise service which helps young people in Aberdeen

A service helping young people in need in Aberdeen has been praised by inspectors.

Barnardo’s runs Linksfield Residential Service on Linksfield Road, Aberdeen, for children and young people with a range of significant difficulties.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited the service on June 10 and have now published their report.

They rated the service “very good” for care, support, staffing, management and leadership – the second best of six possible ratings.

“All young people had a sense of trust and value which came from the ethos and culture in the service,” said the report.

It added: “They all stated they had someone they could talk to and conveyed any issues and worries too.”