Inspectors praise for staff at north-east care home

Staff engage warmly with residents at a north-east care home, inspectors have said.

Care Inspectorate monitors visited Dounemount House on Gellymill Street, Macduff, on July 25 and have now published their report.

They rated the home, which has 34 residents, “good” for supporting wellbeing and planning care – the third-best of six possible ratings.

The report said: “Throughout our inspection, we observed some lovely, warm engagement between staff and residents.

“It was good to see that residents knew the names of the staff.”