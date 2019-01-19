Relatives of Aberdeen care home residents praise staff for bringing laughter to people’s lives

Relatives of residents at a north-east care home have praised staff for bringing laughter to the building.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog spoke to residents’ relatives during an inspection of Tor-Na-Dee Care Home on North Deeside Road, Milltimber, on December 19.

One relative told inspectors: “I love that you can hear laughter as you move about the home – staff with staff and staff with residents.”

Another told them: “My relative could not be in a better place – they are well looked after and staff are amazingly kind and considerate.”

The care home can look after up to 74 people at any one time.

Inspectors rated it “good” for supporting people’s wellbeing and planning care – the third best of six possible ratings.

“Staff are friendly and caring towards people living at the home,” the report added.