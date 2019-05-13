North-east care home worker to face conduct hearing

A care home worker has been accused of handling residents roughly and using abusive language at work.

Elizabeth Violet Campbell was working at an unnamed care home in the Fraserburgh area when the allegations were made and reported to the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

A new SSSC report includes details of the allegations but does not name the care home or say when the alleged incidents took place.

The report alleges Ms Campbell was working as a social care officer and behaved inappropriately at work by failing to respect the dignity of residents.

It also accuses her of handling residents roughly or forcefully.

Ms Campbell is also alleged to have used abusive and inappropriate language and behaviour towards residents and colleagues.

The report also alleges she failed to follow the correct reporting procedures and the correct procedures for moving and handling service users.

A SSSC fitness-to-practise panel will convene at its base in Dundee next Monday.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Members of the panel will consider if Ms Campbell has breached 16 parts of its code of conduct for social service workers.

Ms Campbell has not yet been given a public opportunity to address the allegations and will be given the chance to do so at the hearing.

If the allegations are proved, the panel will then have to decide if Ms Campbell’s fitness to practise is impaired because of misconduct.

The panel would then have to decide if a sanction should be placed on her registration.

Sanctions can include a warning, conditions, a suspension or removal from the register.

An SSSC spokesman said: “The main purpose of our sanctions is to protect the public and to maintain public trust and confidence.

“Our sanctions also send a message to the profession, people who use services and the wider public about the standards expected of a registered worker.”

The hearing is expected to conclude on May 28.

The Evening Express was unable to contact Ms Campbell for comment.