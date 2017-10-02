North-east care home worker facing panel over string of allegations

A care worker has been accused of moving a “help” buzzer from a service user’s reach and nipping another.

Gail McKinnon worked as a care assistant for Hilton Rehabilitation Ltd at Sunnybank Care Home in Cruden Bay – which is run by Meallmore Ltd – for an 18-month period up until July 2016 and has been accused of care infringements.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) is due to hold an eight-day Fitness to Practice Panel hearing next week and Ms McKinnon has yet to say if she accepts any of the allegations against her.

According to an SSSC report, it is alleged a resident referred to as AA asked Ms McKinnon if she could take him to his room and she said: “You will not speak to me like that. You will just have to wait.”

On another occasion, Ms McKinnon is accused of telling AA to “shut up” and moving his assistance bell out of reach.

She is also accused of telling a colleague she was unwilling to take another resident to the toilet because he had been earlier.

Ms McKinnon is accused of telling another resident to “shut up” when he asked to use the toilet.

It is also alleged that when another resident fell, Ms McKinnon accused him of doing it all the time.

The body also accuses Ms McKinnon of telling a resident “he’s going to bed because he’s been bad” on June 9, 2016.

On another occasion, she was supposed to use a hoist to lift a resident but it is alleged she said: “I’ll just lift him up. I’ll take the roasting”.

At some point in 2015, it is alleged Ms McKinnon was nipped by a resident and nipped them back.

She is also accused of discussing the condition of residents with a colleague on social media in a four-month period ending in January 2016.

The panel will listen to evidence and decide if the allegations have been proved before deciding if any sanction is necessary.

The Evening Express was unable to reach Ms McKinnon or Hilton Rehabilitation Ltd.

A spokeswoman for the company which runs the home, said: “The individual concerned is no longer employed by Meallmore Ltd and we await the outcome of the SSSC hearing.

“We take complaints seriously as the safety, security and comfort of all our residents is always our top priority.”