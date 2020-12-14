A north-east care home has been praised for the standards of its Covid-19 care.

The Care Inspectorate visited Durnhythe in Portsoy on November 24.

The facility on Durn Road provides care for up to 35 people and is operated by Aberdeenshire Council.

Inspectors rated the standards of coronavirus care as good and their report concluded the care home was “clean and clutter-free.”

The document said: “The home was clean and clutter-free which helped create a positive living environment and helped keep people safe.

“Personal protective equipment (PPE) was available throughout the home but was not stored appropriately.

“We found that stocks of PPE were sited along handrails in corridors. This meant that the handrail was not able to provide support to people and there was a risk of contamination from it being frequently touched.

“The manager agreed to act and put in place storage units alongside the waste disposal. This would support more effective infection control practice.”

The report also said that the home used video call technology for appointments with doctors and one of these online meetings prevent a hospital admission.

Bosses at the home also allows families to visit in the garden and inside the home and they also hoped to run a virtual church service.

The document said: “The service had worked hard to maintain links with health professionals who were very responsive to people’s changing health care needs.

“This helped ensure that they received medical attention and treatment when they needed it. On one occasion we found that virtual contact with the GP had helped prevent a hospital admission.

“This was because they were able to see an acute episode as it occurred, which enabled them to make an assessment. This reduced stress and trauma for the individual concerned and they were able to remain at the home which reduced their risk of exposure to Covid-19.

“Positive action had been taken to help people stay connected with family and loved ones. Both garden and indoor visits were taking place and plans were in place to enable this to be done safely.

“Staff had been creative and innovative in considering ways that technology could be used to help people stay connected with their local community as well as their families.

“For example, plans had been made to be included in a virtual church service from the local church. This meant people using the service felt included in the wider community.”