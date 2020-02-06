Care home residents share life stories with children at Aberdeen nursery

Aberdeen care home residents have shared their life stories with children from a city nursery to celebrate National Storytelling Week.

Three residents from Renaissance Care’s Jesmond Care Home were interviewed by youngsters from Forehill Nursery as part of a special project.

The three and four-year-olds will now bring the senior citizens’ moments to life through a range of creative subjects, including art, drama and song when they return to entertain the pensioners.

During the sessions, the children were given a glimpse into what life what was like for the residents born generations before them.

Emily McIntosh, 84, told them all about her life with horses, from the 10 that her daughter has owned to her horse competition judging days and the stables her late husband built 26 years ago.

Emily still loves horses and was taken on a visit by her daughter to their family stables GGast summer.

Isabella Whyte, 96, regaled the class with her memories of her time in her beloved Glasgow.

Having studied engineering at the age of 18 during the war, Isabella spent four years in Scotland’s largest city studying, working – and dancing the night away at the Barrowlands, before moving back to Aberdeen with her husband, who she met while working in a factory in Glasgow.

Rita Bryson, 83, worked in the Broadford Works in Aberdeen from the age of 18 until 1970.

She had pictures to demonstrate to the children what she did at the factory in an industry which, in her day, was one of Scotland’s largest, but has since been taken overseas.

Jade McGowan, activities co-ordinator at Jesmond Care Home, said: “The residents love sharing their stories with the children during their fortnightly visit, so National Storytelling Week gives us a great opportunity to work together and use these stories as an educational experience for the kids.”

Lisa Mitchell, head teacher at Forehill Nursery, said: “When speaking to the children about their experiences in nursery and what they enjoy most, the visits to Jesmond Care Home are consistently at the forefront.

“Our pupils and the residents have developed real friendships which offer both parties a different perspective on life.

“The children have loved listening to the stories by Emily, Rita and Isabella, and are looking forward to drawing, colouring and designing their digital and printed comic book strips, retelling their tales, and presenting back to their friends at the care home at Intergenerational Week in March.”

National Storytelling Week celebrates the art of storytelling and will run until this Saturday.