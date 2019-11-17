Care home residents appeal for help to support Aberdeen foodbank

Residents at a care home have appealed for help in their bid to support a north-east charity.

Staff, residents, family members and the public are being asked to bring donations to Cranford Care Home in Aberdeen as part of a scheme to help Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) this winter.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Michelle Paterson, home manager, said: “At Cranford, we are proud to be part of our local community. It’s important to all of us at the home that we support good causes in Aberdeen.

“The volunteers at CFINE Foodbank do an amazing job and we’re pleased to be able to get behind their amazing work.”

Edna Mathews, resident of Cranford, added: “I can’t believe that in this day and age, people are still going hungry.

“We’re pleased to be able to make a contribution, however small, to make sure that nobody in our area is left without food on the table.”