Care home residents and staff ‘feel second class’, says north-east MSP

A north-east MSP has called for assurances from ministers on plans to shield care homes from coronavirus.

Peter Chapman MSP said residents and staff had been left feeling “like second-class citizens” because of a lack of testing and protective equipment.

Mr Chapman called for new residents to be tested – after it was confirmed five people had died at Wyndwell Care Home in Peterhead. A quarter of all deaths from the outbreak in Scotland have come in care homes.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Chapman said: “In the north-east we are sadly seeing the consequences of a lack of PPE and testing in care homes, where people are feeling like second-class citizens. It’s now more essential than ever that workers are given the equipment and access to testing they need.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “As the first minister has made clear, we will do all we can to help care home staff prevent and control the spread of infection while providing essential care to residents.”

He added: “There is no clinical purpose or benefit to testing people unless they have symptoms and it is wholly incorrect to suggest otherwise – as tests cannot reliably detect infection prior to the onset of symptoms.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: