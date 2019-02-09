North-east care home praised after spot inspection

Inspectors have praised a north-east care home for making improvements.

The Care Inspectorate visited Ythanvale Home on Park Road, Ellon, on February 5, and a new report notes staff have installed new flooring and are using a new record-keeping tool.

It said: “(The tool) clearly identified areas needing improvement.

“It was positive management had begun to implement changes. New flooring was of good quality and well fitted.

“Two residents told us they found walking around their bedrooms much easier now.”