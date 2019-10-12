Aberdeen care home plans ‘may alleviate bed-blocking’

A new care home in Aberdeen will help prevent bed-blocking at a nearby hospital if plans are approved, according to the site’s developer.

Rubislaw Estates has submitted proposals to build a residential facility with up to 50 bedrooms at Craigden, close to Woodend Hospital.

The developer hopes the £2.3 million facility will provide accommodation for those suffering from dementia or recovering from strokes.

And a spokeswoman from Rubislaw Estates said the home would reduce the pressure on hospitals in Aberdeen. She said: “There are hundreds of patients in the north-east suffering from dementia or recovering from a stroke who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in hospital.

“All interested parties would rather have these people in a dedicated care centre, releasing urgently required beds in ARI and other NHS hospitals in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

In addition to en-suite bedrooms, the site would include communal amenity spaces and access to high-quality outdoor areas. Terraces would be included to allow residents access to views over open parkland.

However, existing landscaping and trees would be retained and enhanced to protect the site’s nature conservation and landscape value.

The site is earmarked as an opportunity site for a care home in the emerging Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2021.

If planning permission is granted, the developer hopes work at the site will be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

The spokeswoman said that a number of care operators have already expressed an interest in the site.

She added: “We are delighted the care home site is moving forward to planning.

“The outline application is for a 50-bed care home and we have been approached by a number of care home operators but the preference is for a much smaller unit of around 25 beds that would be specialising in the care of stroke victims or dementia patients.

“A small specialised home on this tranquil site next to Woodend Hospital will bring great comfort to its residents.

“The site is currently an overgrown wasteland but with Tesco and Hazlehead Park all within a five-minute walk, it’s a superb location.”