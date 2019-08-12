North-east care home hits right note at visit

Inspectors said it was nice to see people singing songs together at a north-east care home.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Havencourt Care Home on Forest Gardens, Stonehaven, on July 28 and have now published their report.

The home can look after up to 42 older people and inspectors rated it “good” for staffing and for planning care and support.

This is the third best of six possible ratings.

“We felt staff worked with people in a way that was dignified and respectful of their privacy and choices,” said the report.

“During the inspection we saw staff responding to people with interactions that had a positive impact on their mood.

“There were some activities planned and it was nice to see people choose to sit together and enjoy the radio with a sing-song.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Residents told inspectors they enjoyed their meals.

The report added: “The environment was calm, and we saw that people were offered choice and were assisted by staff.”

One resident said: “The staff are great.”