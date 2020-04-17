Care home deaths should be ‘wake-up call’ for Government says Aberdeen union chief

A union has said shocking care home death statistics should be a “wake-up call” for governments.

Les Tarr, Unison’s Aberdeen branch secretary, claimed care homes have been “neglected and taken for granted” for years, as they are hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

It came after the Evening Express revealed five residents of Wyndwell Nursing Home on Harbour Street in Peterhead had died after falling ill with Covid-19 symptoms.

The operator said another five residents are also showing symptoms and three staff working at the facility, which is owned by Renaissance Care, are self-isolating at home after testing positive for the virus.

And the owner of another care facility – Kirkburn Care Home in Peterhead – also confirmed residents there had died of Covid-19.

It is not known how many residents were affected at the Academy Place facility.

Mr Tarr said: “It really has been quite shocking.

“The virus has hit with such a speed and a pace that nobody could really have predicted that.

“The figures are a regrettable indication of the real effects of this virus in human terms.

“It’s a wake-up call, I don’t think just for the care home sector, but for local and central government. It’s an indication as a country that we need to be better prepared for any kind of future pandemics – and I don’t think this will be the last thing like this we’ll see.

“Care homes, being realistic, have been neglected and taken for granted for quite a long time.

Mr Tarr added: “The very people who are in those care homes are the ones who built the NHS and funded it and built welfare services and paid for things like education.

“I think as a country we’ve got a huge debt of gratitude to those folks and what Covid-19 is showing is we’re sadly lacking in paying that back.

“We need our political leaders to actually be looking into those areas in greater depth.”

