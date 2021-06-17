Cardhu Distillery in Speyside has opened their new visitor experience after undergoing a multi-million pound revamp.

The new-look centre, which was given the go-ahead in 2019, offers new interactive, multi-sensory tours alongside a new whisky tasting kitchen.

The site’s renovation is part of Diageo’s wider £185 million investment in visitor facilities.

© Jason Hedges /DCT Media

This tour tells the story of Helen Cumming, who founded the business in 1811 as an illicit distillery and a licensed one in 1824, near Archiestown.

The legacy of Helen Cumming

In the early days of illicit distilling, she would raise a flag to warn her neighbours of approaching authorities.

In 1872 her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Cumming, took over its running.

Tourists can see a statue of Elizabeth Cumming alongside a statue of the iconic Johnnie Walker Striding Man when visiting.

Then in 1893, she sold the distillery to Johnnie Walker and Sons on the condition that the Cumming family could continue its day-to-day running.

Woman have played a key role in this transformation project, continuing the tradition of female leadership at Cardhu and Johnnie Walker.

‘There are so many passionate women in the business’

Barbara Smith, managing director of Scotland’s Brand Homes, said: “I am proud being a leader at Diageo.

“There are so many passionate women who are part of the business.

“It is a very proud moment for everyone to launch the new Speyside home of Johnnie Walker.

“The story of Helen and Elizabeth Cumming is one of the most inspirational in Scotch whisky.

“The new visitor experience is a vivid and immersive celebration of their legacy, and we hope it will inspire new generations of women to join us in the industry as well as engaging consumers in the magic of Scotch whisky.”

Laura Sharp, Cardhu Distillery brand home manager, added: “The Cumming ladies have created a fantastic brand, it is such a unique story and it is really important for me to able to share their story.

“We are delighted to get visitors back after such a long time.”