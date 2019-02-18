Cardboard cats aim to make art monster hit in Aberdeen

Two artists have come together to spread “positivity” and “brightness” by dropping their art around Aberdeen.

Steve Murison, 43, and anonymous artist Sekretongmalupet have been leaving their signature art pieces across Aberdeen.

Sekretong Malupet has been making a name for herself after creating and hiding hand-sized felt toys for the public to find.

Her little toy monsters will now be accompanied by Steve’s cardboard cat paintings – a project he calls Cats Of The Roman Empire.

Steve said: “Sekreton Malupet is such a positive and lovely person and we wanted to put out some positivity and brightness back into the city.

“We decided to collaborate and do an art drop with one of my little cats and her monsters.

“She puts so much thought behind each of her monsters by giving them personalities and backgrounds.

“Normally, I don’t think much about my cats, but this time I tried to make them to match the little monsters.

“Almost like they’re the pet cats of the monsters.”

About 10 of the packages have been made and will be hidden around the city centre.

Each contains a little monster, a scroll with a quirky message, a cat portrait and other treats.

The Pitmedden artist guesses he has doodled more than 1,000 cats in the last decade.

He said: “It started about 10 years ago. I developed a fixation with painting cats on everything.

“So to stop myself, I would quickly grab a piece of paper or cardboard – whatever was nearest – and paint one of these cats. I was left with about 100 cardboard cats and I didn’t know what to do with them.

“I started dropping them everywhere and giving them away to someone.

“I liked the idea that a kid and his mum would come across it and think ‘I could make this’.

“I also give them to people who are travelling to leave them around the world.”

The artist said the name is based on the phrase: “All roads lead to Rome”.

“All these little cat paintings basically lead back to my home in Pitmedden,” he added.

One of Steve’s drawings reached as far as Africa on Mount Kilimanjaro but did not quite make the peak.

He said: “It made it halfway up before the person remembered they forgot it at the camp.

“It’s just about bringing some fun back into the city.

“And I hope our art brings whoever found it a bit of happiness.”