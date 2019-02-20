Carbon emissions slashed by 21% across north-east council’s buildings

Carbon emissions have reduced by 21% across Aberdeenshire Council buildings in the last seven years, according to a new report.

Figures show emissions in 2017-18 were down 21% compared to 2010-11 and are forecast to fall by 35% by the end of 2018-19.

It also reveals the estimated cost for the council’s buildings to become carbon neutral is more than £90 million, adding that given current budgetary challenges this is “not affordable”.

The report, which will be considered by the local authority’s sustainability committee, said reductions have been made in all sectors except for fuel use at depots.

Emissions from operational buildings have reduced by 26% and street lighting has reduced by 37%.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The local authority has a plan to suggest how emissions from buildings could be reduced to zero or neutral, including implementing low-cost changes.

Other measures identified include reducing dependency on fossil fuels and grid-supplied electricity as well as procedural and process changes and plant upgrades.

The UK Government also provides incentives for suppliers to increase their use of renewable energy.

The report says the council is confident it can achieve a 44% reduction in emissions from buildings target by 2025.

Councillors will be asked to give the go-ahead for officers to provide an action plan with timescales for energy reduction from council buildings.

The committee will consider the report when it meets at Woodhill House today.