Caravans proposal at north-east farm

Plans have been lodged to build a caravan site for seasonal workers at a north-east farm.

The owners of Haughhead Farm near Laurencekirk want to install 12 caravans to provide temporary homes for staff preparing daffodils.

The production of the flowers and their bulbs is one of the business’s main operations and it can produce one to two million bunches every year.

Documents submitted alongside the blueprints said it was important to offer staff “suitable on-site accommodation”.

It said the proposed site is “inconspicuous” and it would be surrounded by screening made up of beech hedgerows, large trees, bunds, natural topography and farm buildings.

It said: “It is proposed that the caravans will be occupied on a seasonal basis, predominately between the months of April to September, and will remain on site all year round.”