A car went through a hedge and landed next to a house after colliding with another vehicle.

The incident happened at 4pm at the junction between Loirsbank Road and Deeview Road South.

No one was injured in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 4pm.

“It was a two car collision. No one was injured.

“The vehicle had gone through a hedge and was resting against a house.

“Recovery was being organised.”