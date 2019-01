A car has veered off a north-east road and hit a tree.

Emergency services were called to a crash between New Deer and Auchnagatt, on the A948, at around 5.45pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the A948 after a BMW hit a tree.

“An ambulance was in attendance, but there were only minor injuries.”

The road was not blocked and the incident has been cleared.