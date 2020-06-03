Car stuck on verge after leaving north-east road

A car left a north-east road and became stuck on a verge this morning.

The BMW left the B9170 about a mile away from Inverurie and came to a stop on a grassy verge beside the road.

No one was injured in the incident and the driver is arranging for the car to be recovered.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that they were informed of this incident.

She said: “Police were made aware around 6.45am on Wednesday, 3 June, that a BMW car had left the B9170 around one mile from Inverurie, towards Oldmeldrum.”