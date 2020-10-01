Show Links
News / Local

Car strikes central reservation on A92 near Newtonhill

by Chris MacLennan
01/10/2020, 4:13 pm Updated: 01/10/2020, 5:18 pm
Syndicate Post image

A car has struck the central reservation of a north-east road.

The incident on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road at Newtonhill was reported to police at 3.20pm with the car, which was travelling southbound, believed to have spun 180-degrees.

Police attended the incident however the road was cleared around 4pm.

There are not believed to be any serious injuries.