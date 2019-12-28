Car showroom to be built at old office site in Aberdeen

Plans to turn a former office building in Aberdeen into a car showroom and vehicle service centre have been approved by the local authority.

The proposal for the former Axis building at Wellington Circle was lodged with Aberdeen City Council last month by Space Solutions on behalf of Knight Property Group.

It was originally constructed as a vehicle sales showroom for Glenvarigill Motors Peugeot, before being converted to offices in 2006 and then refurbished and converted back into workshop and office use in 2019.

Nigg Community Council had objected to the plans.

On behalf of the community council, chairman Alan Strachan raised points on road safety and traffic, fearing a significant increase in the number of vehicles in the area, which is also close to Lochside Academy.

Concerns were raised due to three other developments also being considered by Aberdeen City Council for the area, including a restaurant and drive-thru takeaway, two retail units and another application to turn an office building into a restaurant with a hot food takeaway.

Mr Strachan said: “The cumulative effect of all these proposed developments would seriously affect the safe operation and traffic flow on the A956 Makro roundabout.”

Under the plans there would be a showroom and customer collection point, an office and meeting space and a canteen for staff, as well as toilet facilities.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The proposed uses would be compatible with neighbouring uses and is appropriate for a business and industrial location.

“Furthermore, the applicant has demonstrated that the existing site access and car parking area could accommodate the likely demands of the use without undue detriment to road safety and therefore the proposal is considered compliant.”