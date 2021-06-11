Car set on fire and house window smashed in Fyvie

A Vauxhall Corsa was set on fire outside a house in Fyvie.
Police were called to the incident on Leith Drive in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A house window was also smashed during the attack which happened at 12.50am.
Investigators are still searching for clues after Saturday’s attack and are making a public appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
Constable Caie of Formartine local policing team said: “Luckily no one was injured as a result of this fire.
“Our enquiries are continuing to trace whoever is responsible and I would appeal to anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area, or who has any information on this crime to contact 101 quoting reference 0179 of 5 June.”
Those seeking anonymity can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
