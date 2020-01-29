Car seized after north-east police stop driver with no insurance

Police have seized a car after the motorist was caught driving without insurance on a north-east road.
The driver was stopped by traffic officers on the A96 with the vehicle subsequently seized.
The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice of six points on their licence and a £300 fine.
— Moray Police (@MorayPolice) January 29, 2020