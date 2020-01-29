Show Links
News / Local

Car seized after north-east police stop driver with no insurance

by Callum Main
29/01/2020, 9:19 am
© MorayPolice/Twitter
Police have seized a car after the motorist was caught driving without insurance on a north-east road.

The driver was stopped by traffic officers on the A96 with the vehicle subsequently seized.

The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice of six points on their licence and a £300 fine.

