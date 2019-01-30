ARCHIE Foundation car raffle raises nearly £30,000 for charity

A raffle to win a new car has raised nearly £30,000 for an Aberdeen children’s charity.

The ARCHIE Foundation teamed up with 21 north-east Rotary Clubs to raise cash for sick children and their families.

The new Audi A1 was won by Jenny Sclater, who picked up the car at Aberdeen Royal Children’s Hospital.

Nearly 42,000 tickets were sold to raise funds for the foundation. Jamie Smith, ARCHIE Grampian fundraising manager, said: “This money will make a significant difference to the lives of local sick children and their families.

“It was a delight to work with the Rotary Clubs in making this happen.

“Further thanks goes to the Bon Accord Centre for their support and, of course, to the thousands of people for buying raffle tickets.”

Alan Pirie, from the Aberdeen and North East Rotary Clubs, said: “It was great this year to be back working alongside the ARCHIE Foundation.”