North-east thieves stealing wing mirrors and windscreen wipers

Thieves operating in the north-east are stealing wing mirrors and windscreen wipers, a new report shows.

Aberdeenshire Council and Police Scotland publish a regular report showing notable crimes throughout the region and the latest update shows that criminals in the Central Buchan area stole wipers from a parked, unattended car on May 24.

Thieves unscrewed a wing mirror from a car in the Marr area on May 25.

And on Monday thieves stole a wing mirror in Formartine.

A Police Spokeswoman said: “Report incidents to us on 101.”