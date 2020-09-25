Car park plan at Aberdeen business park to be reviewed

A previously rejected planning application to build a car park on an unused plot of land at an Aberdeen business park will be reviewed.

GSS Developments (Aberdeen) Ltd applied for planning permission to create a 462-space car park at an undeveloped plot at the ABZ Business Park in Dyce, however it was refused by planners under transport concerns.

It was proposed that the car park would be used by a range of people, including Aberdeen International Airport users, however it was feared it would not help encourage more people to use public transport.

Under the plans, there would be 439 standard parking spaces, and 23 disabled parking spaces.

The applicant also said it would accept a condition restricting the use of the car park to airport passengers only.

Now, Aberdeen City Council’s local review body is to review the application when it meets on Wednesday.

Councillors have been given a list of questions which they may consider if they are to overturn the officers recommendation.

Members are asked to consider whether the proposed use would be incompatible with business or industrial uses, or to what extent it might preclude the siting of business or industrial use in the selected location.

They will also be asked to think about whether it has an impact on the roads surrounding the development, and if it would maximise the opportunity for sustainable and active travel.

A report of handling written by council officers states: “The initial proposal was for a car park that would be available for use by a range of users, unrelated to any new development. Such a proposal would be a clear conflict with the Transport and Accessibility Supplementary Guidance and therefore in that regard the proposal would not be acceptable in principle.

“The proposal has also been considered on the basis that it could potentially be for airport users only however it is considered that the provision of additional car parking capacity near the airport would hinder the ability to encourage modal shift towards the use of public transport.

“There is no evidence that there are capacity issues with the existing level of parking available to those using the airport and additional supply is likely to make driving to and parking at the airport more attractive.”

Councillors will discuss the application on Wednesday.

If it is refused, developers may choose to appeal the decision to the Scottish Government.