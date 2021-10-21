Car park improvement plans submitted for Moray beauty spots to cope with visitor rise

Moray Council has lodged plans to create new car park facilities at beauty spots to cope with the influx of visitors of recent years.

The proposals form part of a £510,000 vision to ensure tourism infrastructure in the region can keep up with the surge in staycations.

Concerns have been raised during the coronavirus pandemic that some locations are becoming overwhelmed with sightseers.

It is hoped the Coast to Country project will equip rural sites across the region with the right infrastructure to cater for visitors while minimising disruption for locals.

What car park improvements are planned?

Moray Council has lodged planning applications for three new car parks at beauty spots.

There are 10 new spaces proposed near Bow Fiddle Rock in Portknockie near a site with workshops in the village.

Plans also include an access height barrier to block large vehicles from entering and an upgrade to the footpath on the coast.

There are 25 new car park spaces planned for hikers climbing Ben Rinnes with improved drainage.

And there are a further 15 new spaces proposed for near the sports pavilion in Hopeman, which has been overwhelmed with beach-goers during the last two summers.

Laurie Piper, chief executive of Visit Moray Speyside, welcomed the step forward in plans to improve tourism infrastructure in the area.

He said: “I am pleased to see that the Coast to Country project is progressing.

“These applications are part of a £500,000 set of improvements to be made to key tourism locations across the region, which, whilst long overdue and very welcome.

“I hope they are just the start of more work to deliver a better experience for visitors to Moray Speyside.”

Moray Council expects the work to be completed in April.

What else is planned?

New and enhanced campervan and motorhome facilities in Cullen, Ballindalloch and Craigellachie have also been included as part of the Coast to Country project.

Meanwhile, public toilets in Ballindalloch and Findhorn are also in line for an upgrade.

The proposals have been drawn up by the council with Visit Moray Speyside and the Findhorn Village Conservation Company, who run the toilets in the village.

Moray Council has applied to the Scottish Government’s rural tourism infrastructure fund to cover about half of the total cost of the project.

The remaining funding is expected to come from the UK Government’s coastal communities fund, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and contributions from local groups.