A police investigation has been launched to trace the organisers of an “irresponsible” mass car gathering in Aberdeen.

More than 80 vehicles were involved in the meet-up at the Queens Links Leisure Park on Saturday evening.

Police say “numerous” reported of alleged dangerous and careless driving were received as well as excessive noise.

Car park burnouts and wheelies in front of police

Organisers publicised the “Aberdeen mini meet” on social media ahead of the weekend.

In the run-up, pleas were made for those attending to remember it was a public car park so it was necessary to keep the event “somewhat respectful”.

However, police say the car gathering has tarnished the reputation of organisers of legitimate events in Aberdeen and the surrounding area.

Videos posted on social media showed cars performing noisy burnouts out while people physically hold the vehicles in place and spectators watch from nearby.

Large groups of people are visible in videos and photographs standing in close proximity to cars while they burn rubber.

Motorcyclists were also seen doing wheelies while followed by police.

Constable Callum Kerr said: “This was an impromptu event, irresponsibly organised through social media, and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

“Many car events are organised properly through the appropriate channels, and go ahead without issue in a socially-distanced manner.

“Unofficial events such as the one of Saturday only serve to tarnish the reputation of legitimate organisers who abide by the law and provide a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Noisy car gathering concerns in Aberdeen

Concerns were raised in April following a similar event taking place at the former AECC site in Bridge of Don.

Residents living nearby have reported being disturbed by cars “racing at high speed” while sounding their horns and playing loud music.

Police began regular patrols in the area in order to provide reassurance to the community.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s event should contact the police by calling 101 and quote incident number 3312 from May 29.