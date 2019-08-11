Car overturns in two-vehicle smash on north-east road

A car has landed on its roof following a two-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

The incident, involving a blue Jaguar X-Type and a blue Toyota Auris happened around 7.30pm on the A975 just up from its junction with the A90 close to Newburgh.

A police spokesman said: “That came in to us as a two-vehicle accident with a car on its roof. That was at 7.32pm.

“It would appear all persons are out of the vehicles.

“There is a large fuel spillage on the road.

“Fire and ambulance were made aware.

“At this time there is no update on anybody being injured.

“The council roads department is in attendance to deal with the fuel spillage.”

Police remain on the scene awaiting recovery for the vehicles.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash at 7.30pm and that everyone was out of the cars before they arrived.

She added crews made the vehicles safe and left the scene by 7.53pm.