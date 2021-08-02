Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Car overturns beside harbour in Macduff as The Crown films new episodes nearby

By Craig Munro
02/08/2021, 3:56 pm Updated: 02/08/2021, 4:18 pm
The overturned car, seen behind the Marine Aquarium sign, at the scene earlier. Picture by David Mackay
A car has overturned in a crash beside the harbour in Macduff – as scenes for the upcoming season of The Crown were being filmed yards away.

Police and the fire service were called to the town’s Skene Street at around 2.15pm, following reports of a two-vehicle collision outside the China Town takeaway.

One lane of the road was closed off by officers to allow them to attend to the incident, and an ambulance was later called to join them.

Paramedics remain on the scene, and are treating one patient.

Crowds for The Crown

The incident played out behind a crowd that had gathered to watch the cast and crew of the popular Netflix show shoot scenes for its upcoming season five.

Among the actors rumoured to be at the harbour today were Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce, who will be playing Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the new episodes.

Filming was due to take place between 12pm and 6pm today, though it is unclear if this schedule has been altered as a result of the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: “Reports came into us around 2.15pm of a crash involving two vehicles, one of which has overturned, on Skene Street in Macduff.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”

A fire spokesman said: “We sent two appliances to the incident after receiving reports at 2.14pm.

“The stop message came in at 2.35pm, and one appliance is still in attendance.”