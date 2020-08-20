Car overturns after two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen road

A car has overturned following a two-vehicle crash on a busy Aberdeen road.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue service were called to North Anderson Drive this evening to help deal with the incident.

A car was overturned on the road, with fire crews there to make sure the area was safe.

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: ” About 7.29pm tonight, Thursday, 20 August, 2020, officers were called to a two car road traffic crash in North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen.

“One car ended up on its roof.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We were called out to the scene at 7.24pm following reports of a two vehicle RTC.

“We have now left the scene after making the area safe.”