Car crashes into house in north-east village a leaving trail of destruction

A car crashed into a house in a north-east village early today forcing residents to flee.
The car smashed into the property in Main Street, Longside, at about 1am after bumping into other vehicles as it made its way down the street.
It left a trail of destruction, including broken tiles, crooked railings and scratched cars before crashing into the front of a bungalow.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe