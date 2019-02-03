Car on roof following three-vehicle crash on Aberdeen street

A busy Aberdeen street has been shut following a three-car smash.

Emergency services are currently in attendance on Holburn Street at the junction with Abergeldie Road while they deal with the incident.

Police said on Twitter the road was shut at the roundabout where Holburn Street meets Holburn Road, near the Iceland supermarket.

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “The call came in to us at 4.30pm this afternoon to a three-vehicle crash.

“One car is on its roof and everyone is safely out of their cars.

“Fire and ambulance services are currently assisting.

“A lamppost and an electrical box have also been hit and the council has been notified.”

The injuries are understood to be minor.

As a result of the crash, police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

A local diversion has been put in place.