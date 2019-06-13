Car on roof following crash on north-east road

A car landed on its roof after crashing on a north-east road.

Police were called to the A948 near Auchnaggatt when a black Saab flipped over just after 5.50am this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police are still on the scene and the driver called in the incident to us.

“There are no injuries and the car is on its roof.

“The vehicle recovery service is on its way and police are on the scene doing a bit of traffic management.”

The road is partially blocked while units wait for the car to be removed from the scene.

