Car on roof after one-vehicle crash on north-east road

A car ended up on its roof following a one-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Police received the call at 1.15pm and are currently attending the crash on the A97 Huntly to Gartly road.

The road has been closed at the Huntly roundabout and drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

Two appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.

It is not known how many people were in the car or the extent of any injuries involved.

The crews, from Huntly and Keith, were tasked with rescuing a casualty from inside the car, as well as making the scene safe.

The appliances were called at 12.57pm by the ambulance service, and remain on the scene.