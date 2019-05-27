Car on its side after north-east crash

A north-east road was blocked for a time this afternoon after a car overturned and ended up on its side.

Police were called to the scene, on the B993 between Torphins and Kincardine O’Neil, at 3.23pm.

No one was injured in the crash, which involved a Renault Clio.

The road has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We got the call at 3.23pm where a member of the public reported a one-car RTC with the vehicle on its side, which is blocking the road on the B993 between Torphins and Kincardine O’Neil.

“There are no injuries.”