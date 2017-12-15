Friday, December 15th 2017 Show Links
Aberdeenshire road shuts causing major tailbacks after car lands on its roof

by Jodie Molyneux
15/12/2017, 6:45 am Updated: 15/12/2017, 11:26 am
A North-east road is still blocked due to a one-vehicle crash.

The vehicle, a Fiat Panda, crashed on the B977 Belhelvie to Balmedie Road, shortly before 6am this morning.

And police are now advising drivers that the road is still closed to allow the vehicle to be recovered and for the area to be gritted.

Diversions are in place.

Police received the call shortly after 6am and sent two cars to investigate.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also called at 6.11am, and sent two appliances.

A man released himself from the car and did not sustain any injuries.

An ambulance was not required.

 

