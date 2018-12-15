Car lands on side in Aberdeen crash

Police were called after a vehicle lost control and ended up on its side in Aberdeen.

Officers attended the crash on Hutcheon Street, at its junction with Berryden Road, at around 8.25pm last night after receiving an anonymous call from a member of the public.

A police spokesman confirmed nobody was injured in the crash, which left a silver Volkswagen Polo on its side.

He added: “It looks as though it just lost control. Somebody had a lucky escape.”

The lane was temporarily blocked for some time while the vehicle was recovered.