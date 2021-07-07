Car lands on roof following crash on A96

A car has landed on its roof following a crash on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Police were called to an incident near Tyrebagger at around 9am.

Officers have confirmed nobody has been injured following the crash.

The road has remained blocked for more than hour with emergency services currently in attendance to retrieve the vehicle.

Local diversions have been put in place to ease traffic in the area, however, pictures on social media have shown a queue of dozens of cars still waiting to pass on A96.

UPDATE❗⌚09.55#A96 RTC RTC W/B near Tyrebagger Hill Lane 1 (of 2) remains closed Traffic is coping in the area#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/sq4uevDOIJ — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 7, 2021

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle crash on A96 near Tyrebagger where a car has overturned at around 9am.

“No one has been injured in the incident.

“We are still in attendance at the scene and the road remains blocked with local diversions in place.”