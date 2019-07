A car landed on its roof after a crash on an Aberdeen road.

The incident happened at 8.15am on Kepplehills Road between Bucksburn and Kingswells.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received the call about a car on its roof on Kepplehills Road at 8.15am.

“The vehicle was off the road and the driver was able to get out of the car.

“There doesn’t appear to be any injuries.”