Car lands on its roof following crash near Banchory

A car has overturned and landed on its roof following a one-vehicle crash near Banchory.

Emergency service are currently at the scene after receiving a call about an incident on the A980 Banchory to Torphins road at around 7.30am today.

One fire appliance was sent to the crash to assist police and manage traffic in the area.

An eye witness has said ambulance service is also at the scene, however, it is not yet known whether someone has sustained any injuries.

One male occupant of the vehicle is said to have managed to escape out of the car prior to the fire service arriving at the scene.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called to assist with a one-vehicle crash on the A980 Banchory to Torphins road at around 7.29am.

“A car had landed on its roof. One male occupant of the vehicle managed to escape from the car prior to the fire service arriving.

“We sent one fire appliance to help with traffic management while police arrived at the scene. We are still at the scene. The road is not closed, but remains busy.”